Shilpa Shetty's foodie escapades are a feast for the eyes. On Tuesday, September 10, the actress was in ITC Grand Central in Mumbai and indulged in the wholesome South Indian veg thali. She dropped a picture on her Instagram Stories featuring all the delicious food items. Want to know what was on the menu? Served on a banana leaf was crunchy and soft Malabar parottas, coupled with steamed rice, sambar and plain yellow daal. We also spotted a bowl of vegetable stew, a vegetable gravy, a curry item, and poriyal. Majjiga Charu, which is an Andhra-style side dish of seasoned yogurt with spices was on the plate too. The scrumptious meal was garnished with two types of chutney and fluffy papadams. Don't know about you but the traditional platter had us drooling.

Before that, Shilpa Shetty shared a sneak peek of her lunch session while on shoot. If anything, the video serves as clear proof that the actress is a big-time foodie. When she was told that her lunch would be served in 45 minutes, Shilpa said, “I have to have the bonda vada. I have to have the rava dosa. I have to have sambar. I have to have the curd rice, and I have to have the crispy idli, and maybe the paniyaram.” How can she forget desserts? “And if there is a kulfi, I might have kulfi. I will have the paan,” she added. Read the full story here.

Shilpa Shetty's penchant for South Indian food is a given. On another page of her food diaries, she treated her taste buds to lip-smacking idlis for breakfast. On a bowl, there were two fluffy and soft idlis served with sambar. There was a dollop of coconut chutney on the plate as well. Shilpa, known for her strict fitness choices, made sure to order some dry fruits and apricots too. Seems like the actress was concentrating solely on her morning meal as she did not give any thought to adding a caption to the pic. Read all about it here.

Shilpa Shetty is a true-blue foodie, zero doubt about that.