Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Lavish Asian Meal From A Popular Mumbai Restaurant Has Us Drooling

Shilpa Shetty posted a video of her home-delivered restaurant meal.

Highlights Shilpa Shetty had an elaborate Asian meal from a popular restaurant.

She posted a video on Instagram showing all the meals.

See what all Shilpa Shetty had for her special Asian food binge.

Once in a while, we all deserve a hearty meal to satiate our foodie soul. This is exactly what Shilpa Shetty Kundra did recently, who is otherwise known to follow a strict and healthy diet. Not compromising with her diet entirely, Shilpa Shetty treated herself with a lavish meal from Mumbai's popular restaurant - Bastian. The restaurant is known for its delectable seafood, but if you are wondering what did Shilpa Shetty eat after turning vegetarian, she clinched quite a few vegan options for herself, and they all looked drool-worthy.





Shilpa Shetty posted a video on her Instagram story showing (rather, showing off) her elaborate day meal from Bastian which had almost everything for a true Asian food lover. There was Rice Noodles in a broth, Sri Lankan vegan Fish curry, Kimchi, Stir Fried Veggies and Shilpa's favourite meal by her own admission - Fried Rice.





(Also Read: Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Latest Indulgence Is Healthy Oats Chilla For Breakfast)





























Following the social distancing norms, Shilpa Shetty stayed home and had the food delivered over from the restaurant. When you crave for your favourite food, nothing should stop you from having it, right?





Shilpa Shetty recently announced her decision of turning vegetarian, which inspired many fans to follow suit. With her regular healthy diet and fitness updates on social media, she has amassed a huge fan following of people looking to lead a healthy life, just like her. Seeing her foodie side like this gives us assurance that there's nothing wrong with eating to your heart's content.





After watching Shilpa Shetty's Instagram story, now we are craving for some fried rice and noodles. Time to start cooking!









