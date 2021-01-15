SEARCH
Shilpa Shetty's Salad Bowl Features Healthy Veggies From Her Backyard

Shilpa Shetty enjoyed a fresh vegetable salad with produce grown in her own backyard. Take a look at the healthy treat!

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: January 15, 2021 16:12 IST

  • Shilpa Shetty shared a delicious and healthy salad that she had
  • The salad featured homegrown greens from her own farm
  • The method used for farming was 'Hydroponics'

Sustainable kitchens have become increasingly popular in the post-Covid era. Growing vegetables, fruits and herbs inside kitchen gardens aren't just a pastime anymore, but a viable alternative to purchasing them. Countless people across the world are shifting towards kitchen gardens and clean eating, growing small kitchen farms to cater to their own demand, and do their bit for the environment. Shilpa Shetty is the latest celebrity to join the bandwagon of growing vegetables at home - which her Instagram story proves. Take a look:

Shilpa Shetty shared a short video of her healthy and delicious salad bowl comprising slices of avocado, pomegranate, lettuce, and baby spinach. The salad was drizzled with some zesty dressing as well. "Fresh salad from my garden," Shilpa Shetty said in the video of the healthy treat. She also used the hashtag #Backyardtotable with her Instagram story, thus indicating that the vegetables were home-grown in her own backyard.

Interestingly, Shilpa Shetty had also shared a video clip on Instagram showing her backyard farm. She used the concept of soil-less gardening or 'Hydroponics' to grow a number of delicious vegetables and greens on her home farm. "I have my own little Hydroponic farm in our backyard and we've managed to produce our own salad in 25 days," she revealed. Take a look:

"We have bok choy, mint, lettuce, kale, basil, and so many more greens to devour," wrote Shilpa Shetty in the caption of the post. Kudos to Shilpa Shetty for doing her bit for the environment while satiating the palate too. What do you grow in your kitchen garden? Tell us in the comments section!

