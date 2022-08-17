Having a fully-prepared meal delivered at our doorstep is not just luxury but bliss too. The joy of enjoying our favourite foods in the comfort of our home is unparalleled. But this joy turned into horror for a pregnant woman in England. Pregnancy cravings can really be overbearing and we can only imagine how disappointed the woman must be when she found a sharp knife in her ordered meal! Yes, you read that right! Seventeen-month-pregnant Nerice Moyse got a craving for tuna sub - a popular dish of Subway. She and her partner decided to order it to her home in Lowestoft, Suffolk. She was left infuriated upon finding a knife inside the sub.





Nerice Moyce uploaded a video of the packed Subway sub that contained a sharp knife with a yellow handle tucked beneath it. She said, "I just opened it up and was like hang on, what? We both sat there in shock.





Watch the shocking video:





(Also Read: Shocking: Raw Fish Served At Japanese Restaurant Comes Alive On The Plate)





Nerice Moyce further shared that her partner called Subway in Gorleston High Street and asked, "Have you lost one of your yellow knives?" She added, "Straight away I was like imagine if a young child or a teenager had found it? I am glad that it came to me."





Moyce revealed that she got a message from Subway that they will contact the delivery restaurant and will resolve the issue soon.





A spokesperson for Subway told MailOnline - "Since the incident was brought to our attention, we have investigated this thoroughly and the team apologised to the customer immediately once informed.





While we all love to order in food, it is dispiriting to know that such blunders by restaurants are not uncommon. Not too long ago, a man claimed to have found chicken inside his cup of coffee! In another news, a mother-daughter duo in Kerala spotted snake skin in their meal, which led to the shutting down of the restaurant. And we still haven't recovered from the shock of the last year's incident when a man found a blood-stained bandage inside his food.





Have you had such a horrific experience personally? Share with us in the comments below.