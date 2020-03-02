Tiger Shroff Celebrated Birthday With Shraddha Kapoor In Dubai; They Cut A Yummy Cake Together (Watch Video)

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are in Dubai for Baaghi 3 promotions.

Highlights Tigor Shroff's birthday falls on March 2.

Shraddha Kapoor will celebrate her birthday on March 3.

The actors are in Dubai for Baaghi 3 promotions.

The current heartthrob of Bollywood, Tiger Shroff, celebrates his birthday today on 2nd March, and it didn't come to us a surprise that the actor is immersed in his work even on his birthday. Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are busy promoting 'Baaghi 3' in Dubai, which is slated for 6th March release. This movie is the third instalment of 'Baaghi' franchise; the previous two films too had Tiger Shroff in the lead role. The actor is one of the fittest actors of Bollywood, and he surely works hard to maintain his fit physique. Like you, we also thought that Tiger takes special care of his diet, but we were too happy to see him indulge for his pre-birthday celebrations. And why not, it was a special occasion for him and Shraddha Kapoor too.





While Tiger Shroff's birthday falls on 2nd March, Shraddha Kapoor is also set to turn a year older tomorrow on 3rd March. This definitely calls for a double celebration. And, that's what Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor recently did in Dubai. Their fans and crew members threw a small surprise party for the stars for early birthday celebration and presented a huge layered strawberry cake, which the actors happily cut and ate too.

The video that was posted by a fan on Instagram has been doing the rounds on this internet. The cake looks so mouth-watering that it made us salivate even by looking at it in the video. We can't blame Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor for not being able to resist it.





Here's the video of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor cutting the cake -





(Also Read: Tiger Shroff's Fitness and Diet Secrets You Would Love To Know)





With Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, 'Baaghi 3' will also have Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh in prominent roles. Disha Patan is also set to wow us by making a special appearance in a song in the movie.





(Also Read: Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: 14 Times When the Foodie Side of the Actor Were Way Too Relatable )





With their birthdays and their movie releasing in the same week, we wish Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor a very happy birthday and wish them good luck.







