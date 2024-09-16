Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram Stories are proof of her fun and foodie side. Known for her passion for food and her quirky sense of humour, the Bollywood star recently treated her followers to a delightful mix of both. In her latest Instagram update, Shraddha posted an extreme close-up of herself holding a bowl of half-eaten sweet, dressed in relaxed casuals with hardly any makeup and her hair flowing freely. But it was Shraddha's humour that stole the show. As she pointed out her teeth reflected in the bowl, which amusingly resembled rabbit teeth, she couldn't resist adding a playful twist to the moment.

Shraddha's caption left us ROFL. She wrote, “Happy Onam. Koi mujhe daant nahi sakta kyunki mere daant bohot hi cute lag rahe hai (No one can scold me because my teeth look very cute),” followed by a rabbit emoji. Take a look:

Before this, Shraddha Kapoor gave her followers a glimpse into her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with a feast fit for a family. Her Instagram carousel captured the essence of the festive day, showcasing a spread of drool-worthy dishes. The meal included dal, rice, aloo jeera sabzi, corn curry, salad, and puris, creating a festive feast to remember. In the final slide, there was a close-up of a bowl overflowing with saffron-garnished modaks, which left us all craving a taste of this sweet delight. Shraddha's food diaries never fail to make our mouths water and provide a peek into her festive indulgences.

Shraddha Kapoor's love for delicious cuisine is no secret. During her recent promotional tour for her film Stree 2 in Kolkata, the actress truly immersed herself in the city's renowned street food scene. She shared snapshots of herself devouring delectable sankha sandesh and rose-flavoured pink barfis. In a delightful twist, Shraddha was spotted skipping lunch to dive into a plate of phuchkas. The chaat extravaganza didn't stop there — the spread included dahi bhalla, papdis, chopped vegetables, fresh coriander leaves, crunchy bhujia and lemon slices. Here's the full story.

We are eagerly looking forward to Shraddha Kapoor's next foodie update on Instagram!