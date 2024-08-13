Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 promotions have taken her to Kolkata this time. And when you are in the City of Joy, relishing sweets and street food is a must. Safe to say, the actress tried them all. In her latest Instagram Stories, she was seen helping herself to bhapa (steamed) sandesh and rose-flavoured sandesh. Ask any Bengali, and you will know why the sweet is savoured by everyone here. Watch Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram story below:

Next on Shraddha Kapoor's menu was crunchy, crispy, and tangy golgappas, popularly known as phuchka in Kolkata. The picture was presumably taken at a restaurant where the chef also held a plate of this flavourful snack bomb in his hands. Golgappas may not have been the only item Shraddha feasted on. Why? Well, displayed on a table were other lip-smacking chaat items like dahi bhalla, papdis, chopped vegetables, coriander leaves, bhujia, and lemon slices. We can only imagine what a gastronomical adventure Shraddha might have had!

