Omelettes have long been a breakfast staple across the globe, with countless variations. From the classic French fold to regional favourites like the Spanish tortilla or Indian masala omelette. So what happens when someone throws in a handful of Lays, some Coca-Cola and a splash of Skittles? Intrigued? So was a content creator who goes by the moniker Navite Ty on Instagram. In a viral video, he captures a unique food fusion moment on the streets: a vendor preparing what he calls a "Skittlelette", yes, that's Skittles plus omelette. Pointing to the vendor's cart, Ty says, "Oh wow, what is this man selling? Yes, can I have one, please? One Skittle, one Coca-Cola..." To which the vendor clarifies, "One omelette?" Ty nods enthusiastically, "One yes yes, Coca-Cola omelette, yes," flashing a thumbs-up to seal the deal.





Native Ty then murmurs while pointing towards the ingredients, "I think we're gonna get Skittles in an omelette, maybe some Lays also," and continues showcasing the entire recipe. On the other hand, the street vendor adds Coca-Cola on a pan left for heating on a stove. He then breaks three to four eggs into the hot pan, followed by a few drops of lime. A caption expressing the content creator's thoughts while looking at the pan reads, "Iil pinky dip in the yolk." Interrupting the cook in between the process, "This is gonna be good?" asks the influencer, to which the street vendor was found nodding his head in affirmation.

The content creator continues his voiceover, "We have a crowd around us. Should I go for the chips or the Skittles? The vendor adds chopped onions to the pans and mixes the contents thoroughly with the spoon. He yet again adds a few more drops of Coca-Cola to the pan and continues mixing. In one segment of the recipe, when he adds the Skittles, the content creator exclaims, "The Indian speciality." The recipe ends with a bit of garnishing by some chopped coriander leaves and pan tossing.





Finally, pointing towards the finished product, Native Ty says, "Teflon, here we are. Not only that, as per the content creator, the street vendor also adds some "American speciality," when the latter opens the pack of green lays to top the scrambled eggs before serving them on a plate barehanded.





At the end of the video, while diving into the food, he mentions, "Here we are with the special skittle Indian omelette. Let's go for a taste. I'm not sure if I'm gonna get sick from this, but here is the special Indian skittle omelette and Coca-Cola cheers," but refrains from showing his honest reaction post savouring the item.

Watch the full video below:

Native Ty captioned the video by mentioning the price of the Skittlelette, which is USD 1.50, that when converted into Indian currency, amounts to Rs 129.25. Soon, millions of social media users began reacting to the dish in the post's comments section.





One user said, "Bro cooking ideas are the same I had when I was 8."





"Nice meal (minus emoji), Last meal (tick mark emoji)," wrote another.





"You're a brave man eating that," said a person





Someone mentioned, "All that, only to end the video right when it's time to tell us how it tastes."





"They just making anything outta everything," exclaimed another person.





While one social media user added, "I'm mad at myself for actually watching this entire video out of disgust on so many levels," another one stated, "They try to be different to stand out among the competition, but this ain't it."





What do you think about the skittlelette? Do let us know.