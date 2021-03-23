Yes, we all are guilty of craving some munchies at 2 am. It is when we resort to a packet of chips, a tub of ice-cream or something quick and decadent. While it is okay to indulge once in a while, regular visits to the fridge or kitchen pantry at unearthly hours lead to weight gain and other lifestyle-related problems. Hence, experts recommend opting for healthy alternatives to enjoy unregulated snacking. It seems like actor Rakulpreet Singh too likes to keep her midnight snacking clean and healthy, without compromising on the taste.

One of the fittest actors in the Indian film industry, Rakulpreet gives major fitness goals to many. She also gives a glimpse of her daily fitness regime and healthy eating habits through her social media handles. Keeping up with the tradition, she recently took to her Instagram handle to share a story featuring one of her latest midnight treats - and it was loaded with healthy greens. It was a delicious platter that comprised a bowl of healthy green salad, a grilled wrap and some sprouts by the side. "THANKUUUUU @BOMBAYSALAD FOR ARRANGING MY MIDNIGHT SNACKING," she captioned the story. Let's take a look:

Sometime back, the 30-year-old actress shared an Instagram story featuring one of her dinner spreads that also maintained a perfect balance between all things healthy and tasty. The delicious spread included chicken skewers, tacos, stir-fried veggies and more. "Healthy Foodie for life," she mentioned in her story.

On the work front, Rakulpreet is all set to be featured in an upcoming Netflix film 'Sardar Ka Grandson' which also has Arjun Kapoor in the lead. She was last seen in the 2019 Bollywood movie 'De De Pyar De', alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu.