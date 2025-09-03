Actress Sobhita Dhulipala recently donned the chef's hat while on set. The Made in Heaven star, who is currently shooting for an untitled upcoming project, posted a series of pictures and videos on Instagram. She flaunted her cooking skills despite her busy shoot schedule. The carousel began with The Night Manager star stirring a huge bowl of what appeared to be dal or sambar for the entire production team. Dressed in a casual peach-hued shirt and white pants, she was seen seated in a kitchen setup while preparing the dish. Her proud smile at getting the opportunity to showcase this side of her personality was clearly evident in the happy frame.





In the next frame, as the video gave a close glimpse of what she was cooking, one could almost feel hunger pangs just imagining the aroma of the piping hot dal or sambar. The following snaps featured the Kurup actress with a variety of ingredients available at the production's kitchen setup. This included a playful moment of her posing with a coconut, seemingly aiming at someone with it, grinding masalas with a heavy stone mortar and pestle, chopping lady fingers, and more. The actress captioned her post with only hashtags, including "basic human skills", "laugh out loud", "if you know, you know", "behind the scenes", and "set life."

Take a look at her post here:

Sobhita's post indeed grabbed the attention of her fans and friends. But it was her husband Naga Chaitanya's reaction that set off pure couple goals. He commented, "Waiting to get a taste of these skills." Did you just say "awww"?





Sobhita Dhulipala has often shared her food preferences. Previously, she revealed what accompanied her "exactly 30-hour" trip to the French Riviera. Showcasing the lip-smacking delicacies on Instagram, she dropped a couple of photos. In the snaps, we can spot two plates of decadent sweet treats alongside a tart placed next to chocolate sauce and a scoop of what looks like vanilla ice cream. Read here to know more:





Before that, when Sobhita Dhulipala shared glimpses of herself savouring a glass full of thick and frothy lassi on her Instagram Stories, she gave an extremely relatable opinion. She wrote in the caption of her post, "This lassi was made in heaven yaaaar." Click here to know more:





Sobhita Dhulipala's foodie explorations are every bit dreamy.