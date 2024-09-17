Everyone loves burgers. The juicy, meaty patty sandwiched between the two soft buns can give us a foodgasm. Don't know about you but Soha Ali Khan agrees with us. Her latest Instagram Story stands as clear proof. After all, the “only cure for Monday blues” is to indulge in the classic combo of burgers and fries. Right foodies? The picture posted by Soha features a plate of two burgers by Walters served with French fries. We could also spot another box with two more burgers. Each of them was stuffed with what appeared to be meaty patties, garnished with green leaves, onion slices, lettuce and mayonnaise. We are already drooling. Two beverage cans sealed Soha's foodie outing. “Currently eating,” read her caption.

Soha Ali Khan often embarks on family vacations. However, it is her food diaries that grab our attention. Earlier, she posted a series of foodilicious pictures on Instagram from one of her holiday sessions. In the first frame, the actress and her daughter Inaaya were seated in a coffee house and enjoying their drinks. Next, Soha's husband, actor Kunal Khemu was posing with a toasted bread topped with scrambled eggs. In one of the snaps, Inaaya was seen inside a bakery admiring pies, pastries and doughnuts. The little one was also seen picking her favourite macarons. The final frame showed Inaaya relishing a croissant. An avocado toast topped with delectable seasonings was also visible. Read on to know more.

Soha Ali Khan keeps treating her taste buds to a variety of cuisines. Not long ago, she enjoyed a South Indian platter and shared pictures of the delicious meal on her social media handle. The picture collage included two snaps with one showing the entire feast and the other a glimpse of the plate after she finished her meal. The traditional South Indian meal was served on a banana leaf. The dish included idiyappam (rice noodles) kept next to a drumstick curry dish, pachadi, a white vegetable gravy and two different types of pickles. Want to know more? Read all about it here.

If you are craving burgers now, Soha Ali Khan is to blame.