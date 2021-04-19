Actress Soha Ali Khan who is famous for her roles in hit films like ‘Rang De Basanti' and ‘Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster' has an impressive following on social media. Soha who also debuted as an author in the year 2017 is a doting mother to a three-year old and is easily one of the fittest actors of the industry. However, that does not mean that the actor does not have a foodie side. When it is the time to indulge, she is not the one to cut corners. On Sunday, the actress gave us a glimpse of her cheat meal which featured a range of pizzas and pastas from a Mumbai-based pizzeria the Dough therapy. From classic margherita, to veggie to paneer pizza, this little pizza spread looked quite tempting. We also spotted a portion of Garlic bread, penne pasta and spaghetti on the table.

In her very next Instagram story, Soha shared a post-workout selfie. In our exclusive chat with her, she told us that she doesn't like to follow a specific diet, and steers clear of fad diets. “My routine usually is as follows - I start my day with lukewarm water/Methi water along with a handful of plain or soaked almonds and consume them through the day at regular intervals, to keep my cravings at bay. For breakfast, I usually eat a Dosa or an omelette with fresh fruits and a gluten-free toast with honey. For lunch, I like to eat chicken or fish with some dal, vegetables, and brown rice or roti. I end the day on a light note and usually have a salad with lots of vegetables, almonds, and herbs drizzled with a citrus dressing”, she told us.

Soha is also an advocate of healthy snacking, she told us that she snacks twice a day which is during mid-morning and mid-afternoon. Snacks can include anything healthy from soaked almonds to homemade smoothie and low-fat yogurt.



