Malaika Arora is a strict practitioner of eating healthy and following a nutritious diet. On Monday, the actress treated her Insta-fam to her morning beverage, packed with the goodness of Vitamin C. She shared a picture of her beverage on Instagram Stories, featuring glass jars of what seemed like orange juice, mixed with other nutrient-rich and mineral-infused ingredients. “Vitamin C shots for the week”, read her side note. Vitamin C helps in the production of more collagen, improves skin appearance, strengthens the immune system, and maintains strong bones. Citrus fruits, red or green peppers, guavas, cauliflower, and broccoli are all rich in this vitamin.

This is not the first time Malaika Arora has inspired us with her healthy eating habits. Last weekend, the actress kickstarted her morning on a nourishing note. She relished a plate of delicious avocado toast, topped with lip-smacking scrambled eggs. Seasoned with what appeared to be chilli oil, the breakfast dish left us hungry even on a full stomach. Oh, you thought that was it? Well, Malaika paired her scrumptious meal with a bowl of blueberries and a bottle of green smoothie. In her caption, Malaika wrote, “Healthy start to my day” and added a muscle emoji. Click here to read all about it.

Even on vacations, Malaika Arora keeps her fitness in check. Last month, the actress jetted off to the Maldives for a luxurious sojourn. Want to know what her holiday breakfast looked like? Well, the diva enjoyed a wholesome fruit bowl. It comprised juicy blueberries and strawberries, along with kiwi slices and beetroot chunks. Read the full story here.





What do you think Malaika Arora will share a glimpse of next? Let us know in the comments section below!