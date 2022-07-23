Malaika Arora is a foodie at heart. Though she is a sucker for home-cooked meals, the actress never misses the chance to step out and relish some lip-smacking delicious cuisines. Talking about her latest food shenanigan, all we can say is that something is fishy about it. You got the pun right? Malaika savoured some yummy fish slices with a dip, which appeared to be an oyster sauce, at a Japanese restaurant. The presentation of the meal was pleasing to the eye, and we are already getting hunger pangs. The fish slices were nicely marinated and coated with spices, as well as some rose petals. They were placed on a stick right above a fire, which most likely had an alcohol touch. “Relight my fire,” Malaika captioned the snippet, sharing it on her Instagram Stories.





Have a look:

Malaika Arora enjoyed a yummy Japanese-style fish.

Is someone drooling over the delicious fish? No worries, we have a solution right here. Here is a list of some Asian fish recipes. Put them to use and prepare yourself a platter of yummy delicacy.

1. Grilled Fish

Fish fillets made with South-East Asian flavours and served with fish sauce and sesame oil will leave you craving for more and more. Don't believe us? Try the recipe yourself.

2. Thai Steamed Fish

Do you love Thai food? If yes, then this recipe is a must-try. Fish steamed in a range of assorted flavours and topped with a creamy sauce. Yummmm.

3. Thai Fish Curry

It's time to jump in a bowl of curry, packed with rich and tangy flavours. Get the recipe here.

4. Chilli Fish

Are you looking for an appetizer or a side dish? Your search ends here. This delicious lip-smacking bowl of chilli fish is the perfect kick-starter for lunch and dinner parties.

5. Hot and Sour Fish Fillets

A perfect party snack, with a flavour of your favourite beer. Save this recipe right away.





Try out these fish recipes and let us know which is your favourite.