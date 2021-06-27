Everyone loves birthdays! It's that one special day when you are in the spotlight and the centre of attention. And who doesn't love receiving gifts and blessings from loved ones on their special day? But despite everything, the most important and special part of any birthday is the food. Delicious layered cakes filled with chocolate or fruits, yummy pizzas, delectable burgers, or anything else — food is synonymous with birthday celebrations. While all this is very enjoyable, there is something that everyone loves to do after birthday celebrations — it's digging into that decadent leftover birthday cake.





For some reason, the cake always tasted more delicious the next day and seemed more enjoyable when devoured at breakfast, lunch, or dinner. And actress Sonam Kapoor, who is a bonafide foodie, seems to relate. She was tagged by best friend Samyukta Nair, who celebrated her birthday on June 26, in a picture of a drool-worthy three-layered vanilla cake with buttercream frosting and colourful icing on top. Samyukta posted the delicious picture on her Instagram Stories along with the caption, “Cake for breakfast.”





(Also Read: Sonam Kapoor's Chocolate-y Treat Will Trigger Major Cravings (Pic Inside))

Sonam Kapoor had a yummy cake for breakfast.

If this yummy cake has left you craving for a delicious slice, fret not.





Here's a list of deliciously simple and tasty cakes for you to make at home:





1) Eggless Vanilla Cake





No cake can compare to the deliciousness of a humble and simple vanilla sponge cake. The best part about this recipe is that it is eggless and super moist. You can enjoy this fluffy and yummy vanilla cake with your favourite choice of icings from fruit to chocolate or enjoy this just plain.





2) Vanilla Cupcakes





These are decadently sweet, buttery, and soft cupcakes topped with creamy vanilla buttercream. It's guaranteed to make you drool.





3) Eggless Chocolate Chip Cake





Not a fan of plain vanilla? No problem. Try this super yummy and hassle-free chocolate cake, which is rich with decadent bits of chocolate, making each bite divine.





Let us know in the comments what you thought of Sonam Kapoor's breakfast cake and also tell us which of these yummy cake recipes did you enjoy the most.