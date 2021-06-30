No matter what troubles Sansa Stark faced on-screen, Sophie Turner, the actress who had played the role in the Game of Thrones series, is turning the tables with much mirth and joy. Why not? After all, it's her second anniversary with American singer and actor Joe Jonas. The couple shared many pictures from a celebration of this day and we can't help feeling the happy vibes that each photo evokes. However, the one that got our hearts racing is the picture of the majestic multi-tier cake.





The cake is decorated with royal white and gold embellishments and two golden cupids stand guard. The table is decorated with flowers and two tall wine glasses sit by for the couple to relish.





Sophie shared more photos from this year's celebration and captioned it, “I mean […] it's been 2 years.” Take a look at her post:

(Also Read: Joe Jonas's 30th Birthday Cake Featured Sophie Turner And Had A 'Game Of Thrones' Twist)





Joe shared a slew of photos showing them warming up to each other, Sophie gracefully posing for Joe's camera, the Jonas Brothers playing on stage and other snaps from the event venue. The caption raised a toast to “2 years of party times.”

(Also Read: Edible Food Art Of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas And Others)





Party times they had for sure. But now, we are hungry after eyeing that gorgeous cake that graced their anniversary. So, why not jump ahead and bake a beautiful cake for ourselves, too? Here's a list.





1) Vanilla Bean Bundt Cake





This is pretty much the regular cake with wheat flour and vanilla mix but, here's the catch, made in a bundt tin. The cake steals your heart with its looks and you can decorate it with edible flowers.





2) Blueberry Cheese Pastry





Here's a simple and delicate one with the smoothness of cheesecake and the spark of blueberries. Make the blueberry compote with sugar and pectin; prepare the cookie base with flour, butter and sugar; and cheese, eggs and sugar for the core.





3) Jaconde Sponge





Make this rich sponge with baked meringue and buttercream. You'll need eggs, cream, sugar and vanilla. Add almonds for taste.





4) Eggless Red Velvet Cheesecake Brownie





Red velvets and brownies always look delicious. So here's a recipe to blend the goodness of both. Apart from regular cake ingredients, you'll also need a bit of cornflour and red gel food colouring.