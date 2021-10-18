Rhea Kapoor and her love for food are not unknown to the world. We have seen her gushing over food every now and then. Her Instagram is loaded with posts and stories featuring delicious, rich and fancy delicacies - most of which are cooked by her. Yes, you read that right! For the unversed, besides being a successful filmmaker and fashion stylist, Rhea Kapoor is a great cook too. That's not all. Over the time, she has well-established herself as a lifestyle and food influencer. And her Insta-handle has turned into a foodie's destination. If you ask us, we just love scrolling through her Instagram to find stories featuring some of the yummiest dishes we can think of. From juicy burgers to lamb chops - we have seen her cooking it all on different occasions.





Rhea Kapoor, who tied the knots with longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani in August, is back again with her cooking game. After enjoying a relaxed honeymoon at Maldives and vacation in Rajasthan, she's back on Instagram with glimpses of a delicious meal spread she had put together this weekend. She termed the spread her "soul food" and posted about it with the hashtag '#rheamade. "Soul food. My secret mac and cheese, fried chicken, cornbread, Brussel sprouts, Blackened fish with corn salsa, salad and a buffet of hot sauce," she posted. Check out the images here:





Like us, are you slurping too? If yes, then you are not alone. Janhvi Kapoor instantly replied to the post saying, "I've shed tears looking at this." Alia Bhatt wrote, "WANT". Anshula Kapoor too wrote, "Bro I want Mac & cheese."





"Yummmmmmmmmmmmmm," wrote Amrita Arora.





Find out some other reactions here:





