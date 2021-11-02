Malaika Arora is one of the fittest Bollywood celebrities we know of. She has always been inspiring several people with her healthy lifestyle and clean eating habit. If you follow her on Instagram, you will find Malaika sharing health and diet tips every now and then. She always keeps her 13.8million 'Insta-fam' updated with posts and stories featuring her every day meals, morning rituals and more. Recently she highlighted one such ritual that reminded us of how important a glass of water is. Sharing image of a sipper (with water in it), she wrote, "Stay hydrated". What grabbed our attention is the shape of the sipper. It was a bulb shaped sipper with (what seems like) a paper straw in it. Take a look:





Let's agree- staying hydrated is of utmost importance. Water, juice etc not only quench our thirst, but also help us stay detoxed and hydrated. And if you thought we need to stay hydrated just during the summers, then you are absolutely mistaken. Proper hydration is a must throughout the year.

9 Reasons Why One Must Drink Enough Water Throughout The Year:

Water helps flush out toxins

Water helps keep up healthy metabolism

It helps regulate digestion and maintain healthy gut

It promotes weight loss

It helps boost immunity

It helps regulate body's temperature.

It promotes healthy and glowing skin.

Proper hydration helps you with hair growth.

It helps prevent cramps.

Here're 5 Easy Ways To Stay Hydrated:

Keep a bottle handy and drink adequate amount of water throughout the day. Start your day with detox water or herbal tea. Eat at least one fruit a day. Include coconut water or soup or any other healthy fluid in your everyday diet. Limit consumption of coffee, tea and alcohol.

Eat healthy, stay fit!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.










