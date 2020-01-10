Study Says Most Meat-Eaters Admit Veganism Is A More Ethical Dietary Practice

7 per cent of meat-eaters surveyed, considered veganism to be 'ethical'

Veganism is emerging to be a popular diet among scores of people across globe. Not only do they refrain from eating meat and meat-based products, vegans do not consume dairy products, leather products or any other products that are derived from animals. If a recent study is to be believed, most meat-eaters are of the opinion that veganism is ethical and good for the environment. The study was published in the journal Sustainability.





For the study, UK based researchers looked at public opinion on plant-based diets. Findings revealed widespread support for the ethics and environmental benefits of veganism and vegetarianism among meat-eaters.





About 7 per cent of meat-eaters surveyed, considered veganism to be 'ethical', 70 per cent said it was good for the environment and half (50 per cent) considered it healthy and 60 per cent thought veganism was 'acceptable'.





"At a time of year when many people are considering switching to plant-based diets with 'Veganuary', this study shows that most people already agree with the ethics of veganism and are aware of the benefits of vegan diets to the environment," said study researcher Chris Bryant from the University of Bath.





Responses of 1,000 men and women with an average age of 34 were examined. The study was conducted in September 2018. Participants were recruited online through the survey platform Prolific.





By contrast, over 80 percent of respondents thought veganism was not easy, 77 per cent thought it 'inconvenient' and over 60 per cent thought it was not enjoyable.

Researchers noted that attitudes from respondents towards vegetarianism were significantly more positive on almost all counts.





"Many people agree with the principles of veganism is one thing, but in terms of changing behaviours we need to acknowledge that for many it has been seen as too expensive, inconvenient and a sacrifice in terms of taste," Bryant said.





During the span of the study a lot of things had changed. Supermarkets, restaurants, and even fast food outlets have increased options for vegans and vegetarians.







"Having direct replacements for the foods people know and like makes it easier for everybody to consume fewer animal products," Bryant said.





"If we are to reduce animal product consumption in the UK and around the world, the development of high quality affordable alternatives to animal products is key," Bryant added.















