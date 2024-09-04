Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, on a historic state visit to the southeast Asian nation. After bilateral talks on PM Modi's second day in Brunei, the Sultan held a special lunch for PM Modi at his residence, Istana Nurul Iman. The event took place on September 4, 2024. The Indian embassy in Brunei has shared glimpses from the meal relished by the dignitaries on X (formerly Twitter). The first course was Avocado, Vegetable Rice Cake, Cucumber, Asparagus with Pickled Radishes. This was followed by Lentil Soup with Crispy Tortilla and Broccoli.

The third course comprised Vegetable Quiche, Spinach, Forest Mushroom with Black truffle, Pumpkin and Green Peas Puree. The plating of the different elements of the dish was purposeful. The deft smear of the puree beside the quiche brought to mind the Indian tricolour. Take a look at the photo below:



Also Read: Indian Dishes Dominate Taste Atlas' List Of Best Stews In The World

For the main course, the menu included a choice between jeera rice, channa masala, vegetable kofta, bhindi tamatar and grilled lobster, Tasmanian salmon, prawns scallops with coconut barley risotto. For a sweet ending, three types of regal Indian mithai were featured on the menu. Guests feasted on mango saffron peda, motichoor ladoo and surti ghari pistachio as dessert. The delicacies were served on a beautiful plate with a maroon and golden design. Check out the photo below:

PM Modi's Brunei visit coincides with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Also Read: 4 Indian Delicacies Ranked Among 50 Best Chicken Dishes In The World