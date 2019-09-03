PM Narendra Modi Asks For Public Support To Boost 'Poshan Maah' Nutrition Campaign

PM Narendra Modi

To give impetus to the government's flagship programme POSHAN Abhiyan (National Nutrition Mission), National Council on India's Nutrition Challenges has earmarked the month of September as 'Rashtriya Poshan Maah'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to support the holistic nutrition campaign that started on Sunday (1st September). He described the 'poshan maah' (nutrition month) as a great drive that promises a better and a healthier life for people; women and children in particular. He posted a message on his Twitter account that read - "#PoshanMaah2019 is a commendable initiative to ensure a healthier future for our Nari Shakti and Yuva Shakti. I urge people from all walks of life to support this exceptional endeavour."





While addressing audience on a radio programme last month, PM Modi pointed out that families across the nation - both poor and rich - suffer from malnutrition due to lack of awareness.

The entire month of September will be celebrated as the 'Rashtriya Poshan Maah', the theme of which is 'Complementary Feeding'. The month will see all the states and UTs carrying out various activities to increase awareness about nutrition essentials, right up to the grass root level.





The campaign charted out some guidelines to be achieved among all the sections of people covered under the program. To achieve optimal nutrition goals, here are some of the basic guidelines issued for pregnant women, lactating women, adolescent girls, children, family members (husbands, father, and mothers-in-law) and community members.





Eat balanced diet (containing variety of foods) that is rich in iron and vitamins

Take milk and milk product and iodised salt

Drink safe, clean water

Cultivation of vegetables in the community for local use

Every infant should be given complementary foods on completing 6 months with breastfeeding continues till 2 years and beyond

Many government departments and agencies are roped in for the campaign. Women and Child Development Department through anganwari workers; Health and Family Welfare Department through ASHA, ANM, primary health centres and community health centres; school education and literary department through schools; panchayati raj department through panchayat; and rural development through self-help groups - will carry out the activities and spread the awareness during the month of 'Poshan Maah'.









