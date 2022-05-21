A person has said that he was left “speechless” after Swiggy mixed up his instructions for a cake he had ordered from a bakery in Nagpur. The man tweeted that he had asked the online food delivery service to mention whether the cake contained eggs or not. However, instead of mentioning it in the order details, someone wrote, “contain egg”, on the cake itself. While the mischief was harmless and would have made no difference to the cake's taste, the issue has led to a good laugh on social media. Also, Swiggy responded to resolve the issue to its customer's satisfaction.





“So I ordered a cake from a renowned bakery in Nagpur, through Swiggy. In the order details, I mentioned 'Please mention if the cake contains egg'. I am speechless after receiving the order,” said the customer.





He has also shared an image of the cake with the tweet, which indeed appeared laughable.

(Also Read: Zomato And Swiggy's Technical Outage Causes Meme-Fest; Internet Is In Splits)





Apologising to the customer, Swiggy has said that the restaurant partner “failed to understand” his instructions. “Allow us to take a closer look, please share the order ID for further assistance,” it added.

Meanwhile, people had a field day laughing at the confusion. “This is awesome. You can't actually blame the restaurant guy totally. He took your instructions word by word,” commented a user.

A person said, “Man, sorry but this is really funny. Should be in the news lol.”

Some have also shared how they had to undergo a similar experience because the baker could not understand their instructions.

When a user asked Wasnik why he did not name the “renowned bakery”, he said felt it was an “honest mistake” and did not want to defame it.

Overwhelmed with the response to this post, the person said that he has “no hard feelings” for Swiggy. “Overwhelmed with joy at the responses to this tweet. So happy to know that this made many people laugh. Thank you so much, Twitterati. No hard feelings Swiggy-- you are awesome,” he said.

He also said that Swiggy has started the necessary steps to resolve the issue.

Isn't this one of the funniest conversations on Twitter today? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.