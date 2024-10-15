Online food ordering and delivery company Swiggy has set a new Guinness World Record in collaboration with actor Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty. The new record has been made for delivering the largest vada pav order - 11,000 vada pavs - in a single delivery. The order was delivered using Swiggy's newly launched XL EVs for bulk deliveries. The vada pavs were delivered to children from the Robin Hood Army, an NGO that focuses on fighting hunger through surplus food distribution across multiple locations in Mumbai.





Mumbai's iconic vada pavs were delivered by MM Mithaiwala, who collaborated with the upcoming film 'Singham Again' team. Swiggy XL, a fleet of electric vehicles introduced to efficiently handle high-volume orders, played an instrumental role in achieving this Guinness World Record.

The first stop was Airport High School and Junior College in Vile Parle, where Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty and Swiggy Co-founder Phani Kishan received the order, creating a Guinness World Record for the largest number of Vada pavs delivered in a single order. The vada pavs were distributed across Robin Hood Army-supported schools in Bandra, Juhu, Andheri East (Chandivali and Chakala), Malad, and Borivali.

Swiggy XL, a fleet of electric vehicles for bulk orders.Photo: Swiggy

Phani Kishan, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer, Swiggy said, "In the 10 years of Swiggy, we have delivered millions of vada pavs across Mumbai, and other cities. We're going XL by teaming up with 'Singham Again' to set a Guinness World Record for the largest single food order for vada pavs. This exciting event perfectly captures Swiggy's commitment to delivering food whether big or small-and celebrates the love for Mumbai's iconic street food in a truly spectacular Singham style."

Speaking about the record, director Rohit Shetty said, "We are pleased to have collaborated with Swiggy for this record-breaking delivery of vada pav, bringing food and joy to children. Like Singham's larger-than-life personality and strong ethics, this initiative has achieved a meaningful cause."





The event concluded with children enjoying the vada pavs, marking the success of this new Guinness World Record made by Swiggy and the 'Singham Again' team.