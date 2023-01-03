New Year's Eve is the busiest time for everyone. People from across the globe party hard or go out for vacations to make the last day of 2022 and the first day of 2023 extra special. One thing that remains common in every situation is food! Let's agree, we all were on a bingeing spree, and proof of that is the latest report shared by food delivery apps Swiggy and Zomato. According to the data, there were more than five lakh orders in India on new year's eve (31st night).





Swiggy took to its official Twitter handle to share that almost 3.5 lakh biryani and 2.5 lakh pizzas were delivered across the country on the last day of the year 2022. The report also revealed that 76 percent of people ordered Hyderabadi biryani, followed by Lucknowi biryani (14.2 percent) and Kolkata biryani (9.7 percent). It is also surprising to find that about 12,344 people across India ordered khichdi on New Year's Eve through Swiggy.





Also Read: India Ordered 2 Biryanis Every Second In 2022: Swiggy Report

The food delivery app went on to reveal that 1.76 lakh packets of chips were ordered on Swiggy Instamart "as of 7 pm" on that day. "13,984 packets of nachos, 14,453 lemons, 14,890 sodas have been marked delivered so far," another tweet read.





Zomato founder, Deepinder Goyal, and Blinkit founder, Albinder Dindsa, also tweeted about how India ordered on the last day of 2022. "41 packets of chips are being added to cart every second now on Blinkit," revealed Dindsa. He further informed that one out of three people in Delhi ordered a cold drink on New Year's night.





Also Read: Pune Man Orders Food Worth Rs 28.6 Lakh In 2022: Zomato Shares





On the other hand, Deepinder Goyal shared Zomato received orders for 16,514 biryanis, which is roughly 15 tonnes, on December 31, 2022. He went on to share that the orders Zomato delivered on New Year's Eve were more than all the orders the app "delivered in the first 3 years".





In fact, Deepinder Goyal took the initiative of delivering four orders himself on the last day of 2022, out of which, one was "to an elderly couple celebrating NYE with their grandchildren," he wrote. Click here to read the complete story.





What did you order on the last day of 2022 through food delivery apps? Do let us know in the comments below.