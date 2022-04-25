Taapsee Pannu has often admitted to being a foodie and even shares glimpses of her gastronomic indulgences on her social media feed. A fitness freak, Taapsee follows a rigorous diet plan but accommodates her cravings by giving a healthy twist to her favourite foods. Recently, Taapsee shared a picture of a carrot cake slice on Instagram Stories and left us drooling. The treat was prepared by her makeup artist, Guia. The caption read, “Always make sure your people at work are good cook too. Healthy cooking is bonus”. She also tagged Guia in the Stories.





Taapsee Pannu is a strong advocate of clean eating and loves to binge on food that is mostly seasonal and comes with a punch of nutrition. A couple of weeks ago, when Taapsee visited her friend, nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal, she treated her to a wholesome summer dessert. The actress shared a picture of a drool-worthy bowl of mango parfait that seemed fresh and every bit tempting. Taapsee wrote, “When with @munmun.ganeriwal expect tasty healthy stuff served!”

Taapsee Pannu is someone who knows how to have fun with food and yet enjoy it wholeheartedly. Once, she teased her sister over food and their banter left us in splits. Taapsee checked the Instagram Stories of her sister Evania Pannu and found the recipe for toasts and guacamole. Evania had captioned her photo, “I am such a healthy person,” referring to the spread on those toasts. Taapsee reshared the Stories and wrote, “The only healthy person in the world I've seen who puts jam on guacamole.”





Taapsee Pannu makes sure all her meals are delectable and healthy in some way or the other. She once shared a snap of her nutrition-rich breakfast that she called “exotic.” Her Instagram Stories featured two pieces of brown bread covered with vegetables and green chutney spread. We could also spot some sprouts on top. This delicacy was prepared by Guia.





We are taking notes from Taapsee Pann on ways to add a healthy twist to our regular meals.