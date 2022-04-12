If you follow Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu on social media, then you will surely know that she is all about healthy and clean eating. On different occasions, we have seen her sharing posts and stories featuring her diet. However, she doesn't compromise with taste and flavours. Instead, Taapsee believes in opting for healthy recipes that are super delicious too. Take her latest indulgence, for instance. According to her latest story on Instagram, Taapsee recently visited friend and celebrity nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal who treated her with the ultimate summer dessert that strikes the right balance between health and taste. Guess what was it? As per the Insta-story, it looked like a bowl of mango parfait.





Sounds delicious, isn't it? Taapsee shared the glimpse of this ultimate treat and wrote alongside, "When with @munmun.ganeriwal expect tasty healthy stuff served!" Nutritionist Munmun shared the story and captioned it, "Such a pleasure to have you over @taapsee." Check out the indulgent story here:





Looks oh-so-delicious, right? If you too are slurping like us, then we suggest, try making fresh mango parfait at home. We have found a mango parfait recipe too. Find it below.

How To Make Mango Parfait At Home:





All you need are fresh mango cubes, yogurt, some soaked chia seeds and granola. The ones who avoid dairy products in their diet can replace yogurt with coconut milk yogurt. You can also avoid granola if you want. This recipe has been shared by celebrity nutritionist Yasmin Karachiwala.





To start with, make a base of granola, then layer with yogurt, soaked chia seeds and fresh mangoes. Repeat the process until the container is almost filled. That' it. Your mango parfait is ready in just no time. Click here for the detailed recipe.





Try the mango parfait today and welcome summer in the yummiest way possible