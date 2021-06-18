Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is currently on a vacation to Russia with her travel buddy and sister Shagun Pannu. Scrolling through her Instagram, we feel she is living her best life in Moscow. In fact, Taapsee is flooding the internet with posts and stories featuring slices from her trip to Moscow. From the breathtaking panaroma to her retro fashion and more - the 'PINK' actor is giving us a major 'boho' vibe through her ongoing travel series on Instagram. But what grabbed our attention amidst all is one of her latest posts - it featured what Taapsee "missed the most" about holidays, And we couldn't help but relate!





Taapsee posted a picture of her enjoying a cup of coffee with a vintage Russian view in the background. She wrote alongside, "Sitting on a roadside cafe; with my cup of coffee is what I missed the most! Holidays!!! It's so nice to see u." Serenity at its best, right? Take a look:











That's not all. In a series of Insta stories, she further shared her day-long activities in Moscow. We could see her exploring the streets of Moscow, Stalin's bunker and the popular boat tour along the Moskva River.

She also shared a story featuring her co-travelers on the cruise, whom she enjoyed a meal with. "Indian friends on foreign land...or rather foreign water!" the story read.

Earlier, she shared an image of her stay in Russia, where we could see her enjoying her favourite 'combination' - a hot cup of coffee and a fresh croissant. Check out.

On the work front, Taapsee will next be seen in the film 'Haseen Dillruba' that is all set to premier on Netflix on July 2. She will also feature in movies like 'Rashmi Rocket', 'Looop Lapeta', 'Shabaash Mithu' and one Anurag Kashyap's film.



