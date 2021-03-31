South Indian actor Tamanaah Bhatia, who has starred in a slew of blockbuster movies like the 'Baahubali' franchise, has a commendable fan-following on social media as well. The actress herself seems to enjoy every bit of it. She often takes to Instagram to keep her fans updated about her latest looks, movie releases and on-shoot shenanigans. And when she does manage to get some time off from her busy schedule, she also participates in viral online challenges. The 31-year-old celebrity is among the latest to join the #dontrush challenge. The challenge named after the song 'Don't Rush', is a rage on social media right now. It started out as a challenge where people undergo multiple look or outfit changes in a single video compilation. The point of the video is to not leave the house and do tasks seamlessly. Several celebrities have given their own spin to the challenge; for instance, Tamannaah in her #Dontrush challenge doesn't leave her bed and enjoys alphonso mango with all her heart. Tamannaah took the challenge on the occasion of Holi.

(Also Read: Paneer Tikka, Tandoori Chicken And More: Diljit Dosanjh Enjoys A Lavish Punjabi Meal In Canada)

"Get messy! Bura na maano, holi hai #dontrushchallenge #doingitmyway #happyholi. In the video, Tamannaah can be seen holding a peeled alphonso mango that she relishes with her bare hands. She also keeps a bowl underneath for all the oozing juice. It is almost about time for the king of fruits to raid our refrigerators, and Tamannaah's excitement for mangoes is super relatable. Watch the video here.

(Also Read: You Are Prohibited From Viewing Rhea Kapoor's Food Post If On Diet)



Cricketer Hardik Pandya also took the #dontrush challenge with his wife and eight-month old son, Agastya. The family danced to the peppy track much to the delight of their fans.

