Waking up to a scenic blue ocean and enjoying some delicious seafood by the beach is something many of us dream of. The ocean offers a unique set of foods that can be turned into absolutely lip-smacking dishes, from scrumptious grilled prawns to flavourful oysters. When out on a seaside holiday, relishing some yummy fish curry adds to the joy. But if you want to know how to make the most of a trip, then take a look at Tara Sutaria's latest holiday diaries. The actress has shared some snaps from the Maldives that are turning us green with envy. In her Instagram Stories, Tara Sutaria shared a photo of a heavenly seafood platter consisting of everything from fish to caviar and crabs.

We could also see a plate loaded with fresh oysters just ready to be eaten with some lemon juice. “Fruits de mer,” she wrote.

Now as Tara Sutaria enjoys her time in the Maldives, we can at least cook some delicious seafood at home. Here are five seafood recipes you must try:

1. Lobster Malay curry

This lobster dish will take you to the sea with just one bite. It has a host of ingredients and many flavours that provide an amazing experience. This lobster Malay curry could be your next dinner. Recipe here.

2. Seafood rasam

A small bowl of this rasam will give a wholesome feel. It has mussels, prawns, clams, and squids cooked with lentil puree, tamarind pulp and spices. Read the recipe here.

3. Calamari fritters

Looking for a seafood party snack? Then try these calamari fritters made with squid rings coated in a batter and deep-fried to perfection. Serve it with some tomato sauce and chilli mayo and you are good to go. Recipe here.

4. Mussels with lemongrass

Mussels are the most sought-after delicacy that can be prepared in a variety of ways. In this recipe, mussels are cooked with some peanuts, chillies, and lemongrass. Recipe here.

5. Tandoori masala pan-fried Salmon

If you are a fan of tandoori delicacies and like the taste of fish, then you can't miss this tandoori masala pan-fried salmon. Click here for the recipe.





Try one of these dishes soon!

