Pasta may have originated in Italy, but it sees popularity worldwide. Whether it is the simple arrabbiata, alfredo, ravioli, pesto, or anything else, we love to have it in every form. Plus, the popularity of this dish is such that we don't only find it in restaurants and cafes, but we also make it at home. And it seems like Tara Sutaria also enjoys having homemade pasta. The 'Ek Villain Returns' actor has impressed people with her acting skills. And if you are a fan of her, you would know that she is a fellow foodie! She often posts about having various cuisines. More than often, you will find her making food in her kitchen and posting about it. Recently, the actress made yummy-looking tomato pasta which looks every bit delicious!





Tara Sutaria took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her pasta indulgence. The pasta is covered in a light tomato sauce. In the story, the actress wrote, "Simple, quick and so comforting! I cooked my favourite last eve-spaghetti with parmigiana reggiano, cherry tomatoes, garlic, cut red hot chilli, basil, and nduja sauce for that extra zing." For the unversed, nduja is a spicy, spreadable pork sausage from Southern Italy. Take a look at her story here:

Isn't that looking delicious? Well, if this dish is making your mouth water, how about you try making it at home? We might not have the exact recipe that Tara used, but we have a close replacement for it! Here we bring you a quick and delicious recipe for chorizo penne pasta in the tomato sauce!

Chorizo Penne Pasta In Tomato Sauce Recipe: Here's How To Make Chorizo Penne Pasta In Tomato Sauce

In a saucepan, boil some water. Add penne pasta and cook until al dente. In a pan, heat the olive oil. Add the tomatoes and garlic and continue to sauté for five minutes. Throw in the chorizo pieces and cook for 10 minutes. Add the penne pasta after tasting for seasoning. Garnish with parmesan and serve!





For the full recipe of this delicious pasta, click here.





Try out this pasta recipe and let us know how you liked its taste!