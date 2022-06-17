We all love to eat Italian when we go out, don't we?! There is something about enjoying a delicious bowl of pasta that gets us foodies extra happy. While we all enjoy eating classic Italian delicacies like lasagna and Alfredo Pasta, wouldn't it just be wonderful if we could make these Italian delicacies at home?! Well, now you can! We have found the recipes for authentic Italian pasta that we tend to enjoy in restaurants and the best part is that they are easy to make. Now you can enjoy proper Italian food without having to leave your home!











7 Restaurant-Style Pasta Recipes You Can Make At Home:

1. Arrabbiata Pasta







The spicy red sauce is traditionally made with tomatoes, garlic, chillis and olive oil. The recipe for the sauce is very simple and can be prepared in a jiffy. All you need to do is prepare the sauce and mix it with pasta to get restaurant-style red sauce pasta at home.











Click here for the full recipe of Arrabbiata Pasta.

2. Carbonara Pasta







This simple Roman pasta dish derives its name from 'carbone' meaning coal. It was a pasta popular with the coal miners. This classic pasta only uses four primary ingredients - eggs, cheese, bacon, and black pepper.











Click here for the full recipe for Carbonara Pasta.





3. Lasagna







Lasagna is one of the most delicious pastas ever. The decadent layering of meat, pasta, marinara sauce and cheese creates a yummy pasta that people of all ages love to eat.











Click here for the full recipe for Lasagna.

4.Spaghetti Aglio E Olio







Love indulging in a bowl of cheesy spaghetti? Here is an interesting one to try at home! Laced with parmesan cheese, tangy lemon and a chilli dressing on top, this one is a crowd-pleaser!











Click here for the full recipe of Spaghetti Aglio E Olio.





5.Pesto Pasta







This recipe, which can be cooked in under 30 minutes, has spaghetti tossed in the tasty blend of cheese, herbs, nuts and garlic of the pesto sauce along with cherry tomatoes and a hint of clove making a fantastic combination. You can also use penne, fusilli and other kinds of pasta.











Click here for the full recipe for Pesto Pasta.

6.Penne Alfredo







Strands of fettuccine pasta doused in a cream-based white sauce - this recipe is sure to impress kids and adults, alike. It is so easy to make that you can whip it in no time.











Click here for the full recipe of Penne Alfredo.





7. Penne Alla Vodka







Create this classic with Italian plum tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, other ingredients and a dash of vodka. This tasty and easy veg pasta recipe is a cheesy delight with the minimum of ingredients and maximum of flavour to relish.











Click here for the full recipe of Penne Alla Vodka.

Try making these classic kinds of pasta at home and let us know which one was your favourite in the comments section below!



