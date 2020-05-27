Tea, Cookies & More: Sonam Kapoor's Self-Made Spread Will Get You Drooling

Sonam Kapoor's evening tea spread will make you drool!

The period of quarantine has turned even the most cooking-averse people into chefs who are experimenting in the kitchen! From Shilpa Shetty to Kriti Sanon and more, celebrities too are whipping up some amazing dishes at home. Sonam Kapoor is spending her quarantine with husband Anand Ahuja in Delhi, and she is the latest celeb who has cooked some amazing stuff at home. She made a delicious spread for evening tea time comprising loads of toothsome goodies.





Take a look at the Instagram story she shared:





Sonam Kapoor shared a snap of her homemade goodies on Instagram, with the caption, "All made by me!" The evening high tea comprised some green tea, without milk, a delectable crumbly apple pie and a bowl of what seemed to be a refreshing Aamras topped with chopped nuts. The star of the spread, however, were some decadent double chocolate chip cookies. The cookies looked absolutely wonderful, oozing with oodles of chocolate and a visual treat. Kudos to Sonam Kapoor for making this wonderful spread at home by herself!

The actress is known for her fashion sense and gives us major style goals, but during quarantine she has been doing a lot of cooking as well. Sonam Kapoor often asks for recommendations from her followers for a number of her foodie cravings. She is also seen cooking every now and then while in quarantine. Take a look at some of her posts:











We hope to see more such glimpses from Sonam Kapoor's foodie side soon!







