Sonam Kapoor Cooks For Anand Ahuja Again; This Time A Yummy 'Quarantine' Breakfast

Sonam Kapoor cooked a two-course healthy morning meal.

Coronavirus scare has forced all of us to stay put inside our homes. With all Bollywood shootings also coming to a halt, our celebrities are making the most of the free time they are getting to spend in their homes. Many of them are even learning to cook or testing their cooking skills. Looks like Sonam Kapoor is really trying hard to perfect the art by cooking some delicious foods for husband Anand Ahuja.





Just a few days back, Sonam Kapoor prepared a healthy quarantine meal of stir fried tofu with bell peppers and onion petals. Her latest cookout is of a yummy breakfast, which she again made for Anand Ahuja. Also, this time she made a 2-course morning meal - first she made sunny side up eggs paired with sliced avocado and stir fried veggies, seemingly comprising broccoli, spinach, beans and mushrooms. The plate looks like a melange of healthfulness and deliciousness. A meal like this is easy to prepare and also replete with lots of nutrients from all those greens and avocado, which is again a super nutritious fruit.





The healthy 'breakfast of champions' was followed by a treat of pancakes topped with banana slices. Going by the looks of it, the pancake looks like it's made of whole wheat flour or some other healthy grain like oats. Now, that's what we call a wholesome meal.





Sonam Kapoor is surely giving us some cooking goals we all can take inspiration from during our quarantine. Staying at home, we all must try to eat healthy to stay in good shape and pink of health.









