If you are a KFC fan, then you must not be new to their innovative initiatives. The globally popular fast-food chain is best known for its crunchy fried chicken. Over the years, the brand has been open to experimentation, offering something unique to its patrons. Now, KFC has launched something even more bizarre. PS: It's not a food item, but a product. On April Fool's Day, the company introduced a fried chicken-flavoured toothpaste, in collaboration with toothpaste manufacturer Hismile. Mind you, it's not a prank. Sharing the announcement on Instagram, KFC wrote, “Not a prank. It's here. And it's Finger Lickin' Good. Hismile x KFC is available now, while supplies last.” KFC, in their press release, confirmed that the flavourful toothpaste is inspired by their signature “11 herbs and spices.”

“Like biting into a hot, juicy piece of KFC Original Recipe Chicken, this toothpaste is irresistible, coating your teeth in flavor before leaving your mouth feeling fresh and clean,” added the press release.

The internet was quick to react to the post.

“11 herbs and spices couldn't get anymore realer,” said a user

“Will this come to Australia? Keen to try!” commented another.

This person found the product “interesting”

“So excited to get my hands on this!” exclaimed one.

Begging to differ, a critic wrote, “A chicken toothpaste is DISGUSTING.”

“It must've been teeth-licking good,” read a remark.

The fried chicken-flavoured toothpaste was sold out for $13 on April 1 on Hismile's website, reported the New York Post. The toothpaste claims to be “fluoride-free” with “long-lasting oral health benefits.” Besides the toothbrush, KFC-Hismile's electric toothbrush is also making waves online. It is priced at $59.

Back in 2022, KFC launched a special, finger-friendly utensil called “finger spork,” which was dubbed to elevate customers' experience at a KFC joint. Read all about it here.