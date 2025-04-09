How much would you pay for a tomato that has been cultivated in super-specific conditions? A recent video about the different characteristics of a tomato that cost 16$ (approx Rs 1300) has gone viral on Instagram. The reel begins with the vlogger showing off the perfectly red fruit, which he claims to have purchased from a farmer's market. He removes a printed note from the small paper bag in which the tomato was kept. The note contains details about its origins and the special efforts put into its cultivation.





"Your hyper-organic small batch tomato was grown with gentle farming practices, which include: naturally occurring rainwater sprinkled to mimic the precipitation cycle, sound levels kept below 55 decibels (no tractors), planted with bamboo tools, exposed to live music and affirmations daily, grown in heirloom soil," explains the note. That's not all. It also provides information about what makes the packaging stand out: "The unique portrait of your tomato was drawn on our locally made hemp bag with ethically raised Menuka beeswax crayons to promote tomato health after harvesting." It also states that the note itself was printed on carbon-neutral paper. The vlogger then wonders aloud, "Now the question is, 'Does it taste like $16'?" He cuts the tomato, tastes a bit (off-camera) and gives his verdict. "I wouldn't say $16, but I would pay $12 for this again, for sure."

Here's how Instagram users reacted to this viral video:





"The tomato has a Resume."





"I want to live this tomato's life."





"Does it have a LinkedIn profile?"





"I bet it's the affirmations that really make it delicious."





"I wonder what kind of affirmations were played to this tomato haha 'You are red enough now take a deep breath and grow and repeat: I am worthy of this farm and special treatments'."





"This tomato has had a better life than me."





"Raise your hand if you feel even just a little jealous of this tomato's upbringing."





"The way I can't tell anymore if this is real."





"Oh, what a time we live in where I can't tell if this is a joke or not."





"When you're unable to tell if this is satire or just a normal day of grocery shopping in LA."





"He's making fun of the girl that bought a 20-dollar strawberry."





"Can you also taste the music??"





"Was it picked by someone making a living wage with a retirement plan or is that too much?"





Before this, a social media influencer made headlines after she spent more than Rs 1,600 on a single strawberry which she bought from a luxury grocery store in the US. In the viral video, she declares, "This is a $19 strawberry from Erewhon and apparently it's like the best-tasting strawberry in the entire world."