Our social media feeds often introduce us to relatable and adorable family interactions. However, sometimes we may also disagree with how some situations are handled in viral videos. Recently, a clip showing a 'face-off' between a father and son has taken Instagram by storm and got many users talking. In the clip shared by Nakeithian Phillips, we see a young kid standing on an open oven door with tongs in his hand. A container full of meat is visible halfway out of the oven and resting against the kids' legs. It may seem like the child tried taking the food out.

The father tells the kid to get off the oven door and reprimands him. The boy does not say anything in response but does as he is told. He later walks away. The caption reads, "Finally caught him in ACTION!! Evidence on mouth!" Watch the complete viral video below:







The interaction has received a lot of interest online. The reel has clocked over 55 million views so far. In the comments, users shared their thoughts about the kid's behaviour. Several criticised the dad for shouting at the kid, while others defended him because they felt it was justified under the circumstances. Check out some of the reactions below:





"Lil man just wanted those midnight snacks."





"The way he walked away with the eye contact."





"Why are u screaming at him like this ?? He is just a kid ok."





"Bro walked away like he pays bills."





"He like, 'Can I at least take some with me to the room?'"





"Gotta be the first time I've ever heard the words, 'Get off my oven'."





"He is not burnt because that meat was cooked on a BBQ grill and is just stored in the oven."





"Disciplining a child while trying not to laugh is some hilarious work."





What did you think of this viral video? Let us know in the comments below.

