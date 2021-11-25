Whenever we talk about beaches, the one place that comes to our mind is Goa! This beautiful coastal city represents a sense of serenity and relaxation that not only soothes our minds but also our hearts. The rich food culture of Goa is the reason why every foodie has this city on their bucket list. The Goan cuisine is an amalgamation of Portuguese and Konkani food traditions. The delicacies range from exotic seafood to spicy curries. While we all can't visit this beautiful city, it shouldn't stop us from trying out this vibrant and rich cuisine. We have brought to you an authentic Goan curry that wins the hearts of spicy food lovers, and it is none other than the vindaloo!





Also Read:10 Local Dishes In Kerala That You Must Try





Originally inspired by a Portuguese dish "Carne de Vinha d'Alhos", the vindaloo curry is prepared in strong aromatic masalas like ginger, garlic, tamarind, red chillies and cumin to give it a fiery flavour. Vindaloo curry is extremely popular in Goa, and it is one of the classic delicacies of the city. We have brought to you four ways of making this classic Goan dish at home.

Here Are 4 Ways To Make The Authentic Goan Vindaloo At Home:

1. Aloo Vindaloo

Our daily food is incomplete without aloo! This scrumptious root vegetable makes delicious snacks and wholesome curries. This aloo vindaloo gives a hot and spicy twist on the beloved aloo. You can pair aloo vindaloo with Malabar parantha.

Click here for the full recipe of Aloo Vindaloo.

Chicken vindaloo is a hit among chicken lovers.

2.Chicken Vindaloo

Our parties are incomplete without a spicy chicken curry, and with this chicken vindaloo, you are bound to win a foodie's heart. The fiery and spicy preparation of the vindaloo curry compliments the chicken. Eat this with rice.





Click here for the full recipe of Chicken Vindaloo.

3. Mutton Vindaloo

If you love mutton as much as we do, then mutton vindaloo is the right recipe. The boneless piece of mutton is marinated in ginger-garlic paste, salt and pepper, to enhance the meaty flavours of the mutton in the vindaloo masala.





Click here for the full recipe of Mutton Vindaloo.

Pork vindaloo is the authentic dish.

4. Pork Vindaloo

Pork vindaloo is a traditional Goan delicacy. The pork meat is bathed in sweet and spicy flavours of gur, chillies, ginger and garlic to give a delicious curry. this hot and spicy curry tastes best when it is served with steamed rice.





Click here for the full recipe of Mutton Vindaloo.





Try out these recipes and do tell us in the comments section which one you liked the most.



