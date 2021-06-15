Are you feeling too lazy to hit the gym? If yes, then you surely can relate to Alia Bhatt's latest stories on Instagram. Workout sessions are generally loaded with energy and enthusiasm. But there are days when we just don't feel like putting on those gym shoes or running on the treadmill. Probably, the 'Kalank' actor is having one such lazy day, and she decides to share the struggle with her 53.5milllion followers on Instagram. In a series of stories, she depicted "the chronicles" of her trying "to get in a workout".





According to Alia, it starts with putting on the gym shoes, them staring at the "workout water bottle", then reading "motivational workout quote", and finally, thinking about the food (here: pizza) she would want to eat this week. Much relatable? Check out the stories.





Also Read: Alia Bhatt Cooks Her Favourite Dishes And Shares Her Diet Secrets (Watch Video)











If you ask us, what we related to the most is when Alia said, "Think about that pizza you would like to eat this week." Yes, for ardent pizza-lovers like us, pizza is always on our mind. Although pizza has its origin in Italy, today it holds a firm position in our food culture; so much so that we get desi versions of the dish - chicken tikka pizza, paneer makhani pizza for instance. Considering its popularity, we found some desi-style pizza recipes that will surely tug at your heart strings. And the best part is, it can be easily made at home, with some basic ingredients. If you do not believe us, we suggest, try it for yourself. Click here for the recipes.





Prepare all the 5 desi-style pizza recipes at home before deciding your favourite one in the lot. Bon Apetit!









