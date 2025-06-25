For many of us, coffee is more than just a morning ritual. It's a daily companion that jumpstarts our routine, fuels creativity, and offers a comforting pause amid the chaos. Whether it's an espresso, a latte, or a classic drip brew, coffee has an uncanny ability to bring people together. But what happens when a cafe takes that beloved beverage a step too far?





In China, one cafe has recently gone viral for doing just that-serving coffee infused with an unexpected ingredient: cooked pig intestine. The twist? Customers are loving it.





According to the South China Morning Post, this unusual concoction is sold at a coffee shop in Jiangyou, a small city in Sichuan province. The brew combines a latte with chitterlings and fried pork intestinal juice. It comes in three flavour levels-entry, mid, and high-and costs 32 yuan (approximately Rs. 384) per cup. The stronger the intestinal flavour, the higher the level.





Zhang Yuchi, the owner of the coffee shop, said, "Red-braised pork intestine is a popular cuisine in Jiangyou. I thought of combining it with coffee to promote both my shop and this delicious food from our city."





He explained that the pork intestines are sourced from a well-known local restaurant. "We add precisely 6 grams of intestine liquid into the coffee-an amount we decided on after rounds of tests. We want customers to taste the delicacy of intestines without overwhelming the coffee flavour. We hope most people can accept it," he added.





Zhang described the drink's flavour as a blend of sweet and salty, comparing it to "salty cheese."





The beverage went viral in China this month for its unique taste. Since then, the shop's sales have more than quadrupled, with 80 percent of customers giving the strange brew a try.