Panipuri has long been a staple in Indian culinary culture. The street snack offering the aroma of spices, the crunch of boiled potatoes and chickpeas and the burst of flavours from the tamarind and mint chutneys, brings people together with its irresistible charm. And now, this beloved food has taken a dramatic turn with the introduction of the panipuri fountain. Recently, a video of a family enjoying panipuri from a makeshift fountain setup at home went viral on the internet.





Shared on Instagram, the video opens with a group of people standing at a table with a three-tier fountain of green tangy water. They are seen filling the puris with water and relishing them with joy. On the table, we could spot bowls full of sukhi puris, tamarind chutney, green onions, boiled potatoes and chickpeas mixture, sev, bhelpuri, spices and more.

Watch the full video here:

The panipuri fountain video garnered over 3.5 million views on Instagram. Some people actually found the idea quite creative and wanted to try this too.





One user wrote, "Wowww…Panipuri party pending Sangita, looks awesome."





Another added, "Looks like Matcha fountain."





A viewer asked, "Can you please share the link of that fountain?"





"Nice setup," read a comment.





"That fountain I love the most," remarked a user.





A person commented, "is this too much to ask for?"





Earlier, a generative AI video of a golgappa as a live character in a miniature world went viral online. The reel, shared by @the.aiengineer, imagined the "life" of a single crispy golgappa puri. The food item was depicted as having eyes, lips and a nose, which moved as its expression changed. In one scene, the puri is shown floating in a pool of golgappe ka paani.





In another scene, the puri protagonist sat on a high throne and held a large spoon like a royal sceptre. It watched over an elevated platform where other chaat items were being prepared by the human characters. Read the full story here.