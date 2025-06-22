Sometimes, all you need to do is add some music to the recipes alongside the ingredients to spice up things in life. Proof is a viral video. An artist named Fulton Lee shared a video on Instagram, showcasing how he added music to a quirky recipe of beets. In the clip, he was seen waiting for someone to join him in his ‘Cook With Me' session set up on a corner of a footpath. Decked up in the chef's clothes and a hat, he even arranged a table with both cooking utensils as well as musical instruments.





Also Read: From Pancakes To Smoothies: Gigi Hadid Reveals What's On Daughter Khai's Breakfast Menu





Soon, the musician was approached by a passerby, who asks him, “What are you cooking?” Fulton answers, "Beet. It's a different kind of beet." And as the stranger insists, “I can cook with you though?” he immediately says, "Cook with me, please," further showing him the equipment. "So the first step we gotta turn the stove on. This is the stove, this is the power button. So it's that kind of beet,” he narrates. At this moment, we get to hear a high-octane beat in the background. Lee's fusion of music and cooking skills is on full display as he instructs the passerby, "Alright now, can you chop that onion for me? Just like a quick chop." As the knife smoothly crafts a piece of onion, a shrieking sound from an instrument in the background adds a unique musical element to the cooking process.

As the beat makes us groove, he keeps narrating, "Hey. Hey. See how that works? Alright now, put the onion in the pot." The man adds, "I feel like we need salt," and to this, the musician makes a tsssss sound with his mouth, adding to the excitement. He adds, "They told me you just wanna taste,” and flaunts his music-making skills out of normal kitchen equipment. This also made the stranger groove alongside the singing. Fulton continues, “Ha gotta super kind of ravenous feeling, oh you just want a bite. Tsssss…” interrupting the melody in between to say, “I think we need to add the salt.”





The other person adds, “I see the salt,” and as the musician asks, “Can you hand me the salt?” followed by his singing, “Pass me the salt so I can shake. I need a super heavy hand on the seasoning. You know I like the spice. Oh, I like to get my kicks alright. I can feel when the temperature gets hot. Stand back and watch me make it.” The musician continues making the sound, “S..s..s..sizzle,” as the man starts sprinkling what appears to be pepper on top. “Yes, bro. Keep it going,” and finally, the video ends on a super stunning note. “It's hot in the kitchen!!!” read the caption.

Watch the full video below:

The video instantly tracked down both music and food lovers, who showed their enthusiasm for the unique song in the comment section.





One user said, “The way he was grinding the pepper to the beat tho.”





Another added, “Don't know if the food will be good but the sound is pretty good is!!!!!” echoing the same sentiment.





Someone mentioned, “The random people that stop and absolutely nail the assignment with you every time are (raising hands emoji).”





“Love the energy of two strangers!” read a comment





Also Read: Watch: This Grilled Corn Ice Cream From South Korea's Jeju Island Has The Internet Drooling





We are super delighted with the musical recipe. Aren't you?