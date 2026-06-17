The NDTV Food Awards 2026 celebrated the restaurants, chefs and culinary innovators redefining India's food landscape. Held on June 15 at ITC Maurya, New Delhi, the prestigious awards honoured excellence across a wide range of categories, recognising establishments that have made a lasting impact on Indian dining. The winners were selected by an independent jury led by renowned food critic and author Vir Sanghvi.





Among the standout winners of the evening was Ethnic Table, Dimapur, which won the award for Best Indian Restaurant in the Regional Category. The award was presented by Chef Manish Mehrotra and Saumya Garg, CEO of Switz International Pvt. Ltd.

The award was received by Chef Aketoli Zhimomi, who spoke about the growing recognition of Naga cuisine on the national stage.

When asked whether Naga food had finally found its place among India's most celebrated regional cuisines, Chef Aketoli said, “Naga food has always been popular within the North East. Being recognised on a platform like this shows that we are getting there. There is still so much more to explore, and I hope that through this award, many more people will discover and experience our food.”

More About Ethnic Table

Ethnic Table is more than just a restaurant in Dimapur, it is the culmination of Chef Aketoli Zhimomi's decade-long mission to bring Naga cuisine into the national spotlight. The restaurant traces its origins to 2013, when Zhimomi won the inaugural Naga Chef competition. Using the recognition and momentum from that victory, she went on to establish Ethnic Table in Dimapur with the vision of showcasing Naga food through a contemporary dining experience while remaining rooted in indigenous culinary traditions.

Over the years, Ethnic Table has become known for its modern interpretation of Naga cuisine, highlighting seasonal produce, sustainability and indigenous ingredients. Chef Aketoli has consistently championed ingredients such as axone (fermented soybean), bamboo shoot, anishi, perilla seeds and other traditional Naga staples, while also working to revive lesser-known local ingredients and encourage their cultivation by local farmers.





Aketoli's culinary journey extends far beyond Nagaland. After bagging the title of Naga Chef, she began hosting pop-ups and food festivals across India, introducing diners to the flavours of the Northeast. She has collaborated with leading hospitality brands, including ITC Royal Bengal in Kolkata, and has played an important role in bringing Naga cuisine to wider audiences through special menus, culinary events and restaurant collaborations.





Today, Chef Aketoli is regarded as one of the country's leading ambassadors of Naga cuisine. Through Ethnic Table, she continues to preserve traditional food knowledge while presenting it in a format that resonates with contemporary diners. The NDTV Food Award marks a significant milestone not only for the restaurant but also for Naga cuisine, which is increasingly finding recognition on India's national culinary stage.