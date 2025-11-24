Rumali rotis enjoy a dedicated fan base, especially when paired with juicy butter chicken or creamy chaap. Feather-light and soft, they are traditionally tossed in the air, similar to a pizza base, before being draped dramatically over an inverted hot kadhai. The silky, sheet-like texture of the bread folds as easily as a handkerchief, which is how it gets its name (the word rumal literally translates to handkerchief). Rumali roti, also known as manda roti, is certainly tough to make - but not for this street-side vendor from Madhya Pradesh, whose culinary expertise has caught the internet's attention.





In the video circulating widely on Instagram, the cook can be seen stretching, tossing and flipping an extremely thin rumali roti in the air. The way he effortlessly rotates the delicate flatbread mid-air appears almost unreal. After showcasing his stunt-like technique, the vendor flings the large rumali roti onto a hot griddle to cook. Once the bread turns toasty and freckled, he spins it in the air once again and sends it to another person for packing. "Flying Manda Roti of Madhya Pradesh," read the side note.

Check out the full video below:

This is not the first time roadside vendors have stolen the spotlight for their unique paratha-making skills. Previously, another video of a cook seamlessly hurling dough mid-air and tossing it onto a hot pan placed a few metres away went viral on X. The clip showed the street chef juggling the flour-laden dough like a Frisbee, which travelled some distance before landing on the hot pan.





The dough-preparer's partner, standing near the griddle, displayed similar skill as he caught the dough on the flat surface of a cooking spatula. Together, the two continued making countless parathas using the same technique. Surprisingly, not once did the duo miss the target, demonstrating excellent coordination. Read all about it here.





