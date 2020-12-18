Tea For Every Mood? MP Stall Serves 'Pyaar Mein Dhokha' Special Chai And More

Viral Now: This tea stall owner found a unique way to sell tea.

Highlights A tea stall in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh came up with a unique idea

They named special teas on their menu with references to love

Heartbreak also featured prominently in the tea stall's menu

Tea isn't just a beverage, it's a whole other mood. Whether you are in the need for some serious refreshment or simply need a quick pick-me-up - a quick cup of Chai can make all the difference. But can you imagine a special cup of chai for when you have suffered from a heartbreak? A tea stall in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, has gone viral on social media for its intriguing menu and the hilarious varieties of tea it serves. Take a look at the picture:





'Kalu Bevafa Chai Wala' is the name of the tea stall located in Hanuman Nagar in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The picture of the stall's menu featured a range of teas which had some interesting names. There was Rs. 5/- worth tea named 'Pyaar Mein Dhokha' chai while the 'Akelapan' or loneliness chai was priced at Rs. 20/-. But not all the beverages were about heartbreak, some featured happy couples too; for instance, there was a tea priced at Rs. 10/- called 'Naye Premi Ki Chai'. Interestingly, there was also a tea which the stall claimed could get you the person you desired called, "Man Chaha Pyaar Paane Ki Chai," priced at Rs. 49/-.

The unique way of selling tea with some eyeball-grabbing names has won over social media. The post went viral on Twitter, garnering 1.5k likes and counting and several hundreds of comments from Twitterati. While some users found the concept very attractive, others wanted a special name for their relationship situation. Take a look at the reactions on social media:





What did you think of the tea stall? Tell us in the comments below!







