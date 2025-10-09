Indians have always had a love for paan. It's not just a mouth freshener but something wrapped in emotion and nostalgia. Today, paan is served as a sweet and spicy treat at weddings and festive feast as well as street-side stalls. It holds a special place in India's culinary culture. Most people are familiar with varieties like Banarasi paan, Calcutta meetha paan, and Maghai paan. But have you ever heard of a paan-based drink, popularly known as a paan shot?





A popular food vlogger recently shared a video on Instagram, giving paan lovers a glimpse into the making of these betel-leaf shots. The reel has received a lot of interest online. The text layout read, "Famous paan shot of India". The video opens to the vendor washing the key ingredient, aka the betel leaves. Next, he puts them into a blender, followed by adding frozen fresh cream. After that, cashews, dates, pistachios and fennel seeds are dropped into the blender for a flavourful spin.

Once the ingredients are mixed uniformly, the vendor adds two scoops of malai, followed by a generous amount of gulkand, a sweet and fragrant preserve made primarily from rose petals and sugar. Some more cashews and pistachios go into the thick liquid before blending them all for the second time. And voila! Paan shots are ready to be relished. The vendor then serves the refreshing beverage in shot glasses.

How To Make Paan Shots At Home

If you are eager to make paan shots at home, then we have got you covered. You need two to three betel leaves, lime juice, chaat masala, a pinch of black salt, a roasted spice mix including jeera, dhania and red chilli, and finally some shot glasses. First, clean the paan before making a paste. Next, strain the juice in a shot glass, followed by adding lemon juice, chaat masala, black salt and roasted masala. You are all done. Click here to know more.

Have you ever tried this drink? Let us know what you think of it in the comments below.