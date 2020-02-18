This Food Festival At Novotel Aerocity Is Bringing Rustic Flavours Of Punjab To Your Platter

Novotel New Delhi Aerocity brings flavours of Punjab to Delhi.

No matter how much we drool over the global cuisines, the satiating feeling one gets after a wholesome north Indian meal is probably unmatched. The fiery tadka over a comforting dal can easily be a star dish on any meal table. Better still, think of winter delights like sarso ka saag with make ki roti accompanied with jaggery; aren't you slurping already? Who can ever resist a mouth-watering chicken curry with assorted Indian breads like butter naan or tandoori roti? North Indian cuisine, especially the one that originates from the land of Punjab, has a separate fan base due to its rich, earthy flavours.





To celebrate the flavours of Punjab, Novotel New Delhi Aerocity has come up with "Highway Cuisine" a food festival inspired by the famous dhabas across Punjab. A nine-day festival, it is helmed by renowned Chef Sweety Singh a.k.a Harjinder Singh who is known as master 'Art of Spice' for his use of homemade spices in the dishes. The ongoing festival at the hotel's multi-cuisine restaurant, Food Exchange offers an array of interesting dishes, giving an authentic insight to the highway cuisine and would instantly remind you of the rustic flavours at the dhabas you get if you travel by road to Punjab.





We sampled the best of starters starting from Makhani Macchi De Tikka, a chargrilled creamy and succulent surmai fish that would simply melt in the mouth. Tandoori Kukkad was as delightful as ever with subtle spices that kept the authentic flavour of chicken alive. The vegetarian snacks took us by surprise with the fry soya chaap that had a tangy outer layering and equally flavourful stuffing. All of these were perfectly paired with chilled rose lassi.





The main course was equally gratifying with an array of mouth-watering dishes lined up. Some of chef's signature dishes included the quintessential sarson ka saag that had dollops of white butter and delicate flavours. We also couldn't resist the interesting dish of keema meat that had juicy lamb chunks cooked with green peas and a host of exotic spices. Along with it was tawa kaleji, a not so common dish of mutton liver cooked with ginger-garlic. The vegetarian fare also was an extensive one with dishes such as aloo wadi and tangy baingan.





The chef has his signature sarson ka saag at the festival. As much as we would love to hold on to the aromatic flavours of the main course, the dessert was appetising enough to get our attention. Creamy, rich and luscious badam kheer was the perfect sweet end to the wholesome meal.





The dishes at the festival keep on changing every day to cut monotony and guess it's an amazing way to keep the surprise element of the menu intact as well. So if you have been craving some traditional and authentic flavours of Punjab since long, the Highway Cuisine festival is the place to indulge in a lip-smacking meal with your family and friends.





What: Highway Cuisine Food Festival





Where: Food Exchange, Novotel New Delhi Aerocity, IGI Airport Aerocity GMR Hospitality District Asset No 02, New Delhi, Delhi 110037





Timings- Dinner Buffets from 15th to 23rd February 2020





Cost- Rs.2150 + Taxes Per Person













