Twitter was in for a good laugh recently, as the internet users stood witness to an adorable complaint by a kid to his elder brother. Well, fruit snacks are something to die for and one could go up against the world for them, so what we are about to show you is not that surprising. A Twitter user was taken through a guilt trip after he ate his “lil brother's fruit snacks”. Wondering what happened next? Crying would definitely be the very first reaction of any child and things for no different for this little one. But along with a few tears, the Twitter user also received a cute note of protest from his brother for eating his snack. He shared the picture of his sibling's note and added the caption, “I ate my lil brother's fruit snacks and came home and found this.”





Those multiple crying emoticons at the end of the caption surely hint at the depth of his guilt now. The picture shows a one-line note written on a Ben10 notepad that says, “How could you?” But what melted the internet's heart was that the note was soaked in a few tear drops visible on the paper.





As soon as the Twitter user shared the incident, several users wasted no time in asking him if the man got his little brother a new packet of snacks. Many were concerned if he apologised to him.





A comment read, “Say sorry right now and buy him some more.”

Another asked him, “Buy him replacement fruit snacks right now.”

A few claimed, “This is what betrayal looks like.”

Well, fruit snacks are tough to say no to, it appears. A 300-pound potbellied pig named Albert was lured back home a few weeks back. Courtesy: The fruit snack. Albert got lost in Wisconsin in America. Therefore, the authorities devised a foolproof strategy of luring him back home with the help of this lip-smacking snack. The Green Bay Police Department made the announcement by dropping the news on their Facebook page. The department post revealed that Albert embarked on his big-city adventure after he found his fence gate was accidentally left open.





The post read, “To help Albert find his way, officers went door-to-door asking if anyone had recognised him. It didn't take long, as a neighbour of Albert's knew the way to go. But once we found mom, she knew Albert was only going to cut his big city adventure short under one condition: fruit snacks.”





Tell us what you think of the viral post.