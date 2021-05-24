Actress and TV show personality Malaika Arora is inarguably one of the fittest stars we know of. The 45-year-old, who is currently judging a popular dance reality show, often gives us a peek into her daily life through her social media (and how we love to steal some of her fitness secrets). On Sunday, however, the diva was in a mood to indulge. Looking at her, you may want to assume that the superstar keeps a safe distance from all things sugary and greasy, but that is not entirely true. She shared an Instagram story featuring a tray full of besan ladoos. "My weakness....Besan Laddoos", Malaika wrote in her caption. Malaika didn't stop at it. In her next story, she asked her followers, "Where can I get gluten-free, baked puris for pani-puri?" Looks like Malaika was craving all things desi and delicious over the weekend and was in no mood to cut corners.





Besan ka ladoo is an Indian sweet







This isn't the first time she has expressed her love for Indian fare. Malaika, who is a very good cook herself, cooked a South Indian special fish curry inspired by her mother's recipe and shared a picture of the same a few months back. Her fascination for besan ladoo, however, is quite a revelation.





For the uninitiated, Besan Ladoo is a popular Indian sweetmeat, in which besan is fried in ghee and sugar until it obtains a crumbly. It is then allowed to cool, and then the mixture is shaped in round ladoos. The ladoo may or may not include nuts for added crunch. Click here for our recipe of besan ladoo.