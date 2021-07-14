If there's one celebrity who gives us major food goals, then it has to be Masaba Gupta. Besides being a successful designer, she has emerged as a food influencer too. Every now and then, we find her sharing posts and stories featuring her daily diet. From wholesome meals to sinful indulgences - she relishes it all, while keeping up a balanced meal plan. If you follow her on Instagram, you will find the 32-year-old designer frequently sharing about her body transformation and how healthy diet had a major role to play (in the process). Alongside, she also shares food tips with her Instagram followers (1.5 million followers) that had positive effect on her lifestyle.





That's not all. Recently, Masaba took to Instagram to reveal her go-to meal for 'office lunches'. And it looks super healthy and extremely appetising! It is basically a bowl of healthy pasta, with loads of broccoli in it. And what makes it extremely nutritious is the fact that the pasta was made of water chestnut flour (singhare ka atta).





"Office lunches are best with Pasta (this is a Gluten free Singhada - water chestnut flour pasta)," she wrote alongside the picture of her pasta bowl. Take a look:





For the unversed, singhare ka atta is extremely low in calorie and a great source of dietary fibre and minerals. This may further help manage blood sugar, cholesterol and boost healthy gut. It is also loaded with antioxidants that helps prevent free radical damages in our body.





Considering the benefits, if you too want to add singhare ka atta in your diet, then here's a delicious kadhi recipe for you. It is simple, easy to make and leaves a strong impression on your palate. Much like your regular kadhi recipe, this recipe too includes curd, curry leaves et al. The only ingredient that you need to replace is besan - here besan is replaced with singhare ka atta to prepare this soulful dish. Click here for recipe.





And if you want to enjoy a meal, Masaba Gupta style, all you need to do is get hold of a packet of water chestnut flour pasta and prepare a yummy dish with some broccolis in it.





And yes, if you try the dish at home, then do not forget to share the recipe with us. Bon Apetit!