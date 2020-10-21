Highlights Navratri is an important Hindu festival in India.

Make vrat-special singhara atta ki barfi for fasting during Navratri.

Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

Barfi is one of the most popular traditional Indian sweets, which is commonly made during most of the religious festivals for puja bhog. If you are fasting during Navratri, you can make vrat-friendly barfi with singhare ka atta. Also called water chestnut flour, singhara atta is made by frying and grinding water chestnut fruit to make coarse flour. Singhare ka atta takes place of regular flour in vrat-special menu of Navratri. Apart from providing loads of energy, the flour is super rich in various vitamins and minerals, especially, iron, calcium, manganese and iodine.





This singhara barfirecipe video from NDTV Food shows you an easy way to make this rich sweet that will be enjoyed by you and your family as well. You just need a handful of ingredients to make this barfi - singhare ka atta, khoya, green cardamoms, sugar and water.





To make Navratri-special singhara atta barfi, dry roast khoya and keep aside. Then heat ghee in the pan and roast singhare ka atta till its turns brown and starts leaving ghee on the sides. Add cardamom powder and roasted khoya and mix everything well. Make sugar syrup by boiling sugar in water and add the atta mix to it. Mix and transfer to a greased plate. Pat on the top to level it and after it has cooled down, cut it into square pieces to make vrat-friendly singhara atta barfi.

Make this quick and easy barfi for Navratri 2020 and save the recipe for the all the upcoming festivals like Durga Puja, Dussehra and Diwali.









